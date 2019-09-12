Dr. Robie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Robie, PHD
Dr. Karen Robie, PHD is a Psychologist in Sylvania, OH.
- 1 4930 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste B, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 537-0900
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Robie, she is so sweet and understanding! Very professional and trust worthy! Easy to talk too. Non judgemental. I’m so happy i chose her
About Dr. Karen Robie, PHD
- Psychology
Dr. Robie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Robie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robie.
