Dr. Karen Rosen, OD
Overview of Dr. Karen Rosen, OD
Dr. Karen Rosen, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Nationwide Vision2443 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 222-8376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going here since they opened and I just love this place!!! Dr Karen takes the time to listen and to fully explain things. She is very compassionate and relatable.
About Dr. Karen Rosen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen speaks Gujarati.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
