Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD
Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony1600 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Dr. Sanders has been a valued and trusted colleague for several years. In a profession that often deals with complex cases, Dr. Sanders offers a great deal of knowledge, and approaches patient care in a respectful and thorough manner. I have appreciated her thoughtful consults, and would highly recommend her to anyone seeking a neuropsychological evaluation.
- Psychology
- English
- Female
- 1346301348
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Sanders works at
