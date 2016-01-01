Karen Savlov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Savlov, MFT
Overview
Karen Savlov, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 117, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 202-0114
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Savlov, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1205855863
