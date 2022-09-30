Dr. Terry accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Terry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Terry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Terry works at
Locations
Karen M Terry Phd Psychological Srv5979 E Livingston Ave Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43232 Directions (614) 860-0580
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr. Terry for my daughter that was dealing with major separation issues & needed her services. She was always kind, professional, and most importantly the behavior made a difference in my child’s development and success in life. I refer her highly to any persons in need of a safe, professional psychologist with integrity.
About Dr. Karen Terry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164588950
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
