Dr. Karen Thomas, DC
Overview
Dr. Karen Thomas, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Community Chiropractic & Acupuncture71 8th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 398-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came in to see Dr. Thomas in immense pain due to a misplaced disk in my back. I left the office being able to walk pain free. Highly recommend if you need knowledgable doctors who will be able to diagnose and ease your pain quickly and efficiently.
About Dr. Karen Thomas, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598824617
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- New York University
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
