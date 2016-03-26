See All Counselors in Bethlehem, PA
Karen Tinsley, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karen Tinsley, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Karen Tinsley, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA. 

Karen Tinsley works at John Falbo Ph.d. in Bethlehem, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Falbo Ph.d.
    545 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-2212
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Tinsley?

    Mar 26, 2016
    She is amazing. She is empathetic and understood my perspective from the word go. She took notes on the first 1.5 hour session then never again in front of me. She know the players in my story as well if not better than I did. I would highly recommend the skills Karen has to anyone who wants to be understood.
    Louise in Easton, PA — Mar 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Tinsley, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Tinsley, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Tinsley to family and friends

    Karen Tinsley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Tinsley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Tinsley, LPC.

    About Karen Tinsley, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801901764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Tinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Tinsley works at John Falbo Ph.d. in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Karen Tinsley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Karen Tinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Tinsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Tinsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Tinsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Tinsley, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.