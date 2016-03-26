Karen Tinsley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Tinsley, LPC
Overview
Karen Tinsley, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA.
Karen Tinsley works at
Locations
John Falbo Ph.d.545 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (610) 867-2212
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She is empathetic and understood my perspective from the word go. She took notes on the first 1.5 hour session then never again in front of me. She know the players in my story as well if not better than I did. I would highly recommend the skills Karen has to anyone who wants to be understood.
About Karen Tinsley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801901764
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Tinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Tinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Tinsley.
