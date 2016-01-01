See All Neuropsychologists in Hilo, HI
Dr. Karen Tyson, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karen Tyson, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Hilo, HI. 

Dr. Tyson works at LD-ADHD Center of Hawaii, Hilo Office in Hilo, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kapolei, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LD-ADHD Center of Hawaii, Hilo Office
    180 Kinoole St Ste 202, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 961-9999
  2. 2
    Ld-adhd Center of Hawaii
    1110 University Ave Ste 504, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 955-4775
  3. 3
    LD-ADHD Center of Hawaii- Kapolei Office
    1001 Kamokila Blvd Ste 246, Kapolei, HI 96707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 955-4775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Karen Tyson, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881924272
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Tyson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

