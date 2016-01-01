See All Clinical Psychologists in Kansas City, MO
Karen Uptegrove-Ryan, MS

Clinical Psychology
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Karen Uptegrove-Ryan, MS is a Clinical Psychologist in Kansas City, MO. 

Karen Uptegrove-Ryan works at Madison Ave. Psychological Services in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Ave. Psychological Services
    3100 Broadway Blvd Ste 1104, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-3333
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Karen Uptegrove-Ryan, MS

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831486059
