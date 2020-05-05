See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Karen Van Wie, MS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (4)
Overview of Karen Van Wie, MS

Karen Van Wie, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Van Wie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2925 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 (520) 461-9880

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 05, 2020
Karen had helped my son so much in the last year. We had bad experiences for years with other providers. She gets my son to open up and communicate with others much more than before. I can't say enough good about Karen's therapy. She is the best.
Gregory — May 05, 2020
Photo: Karen Van Wie, MS
About Karen Van Wie, MS

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992715379
Frequently Asked Questions

Karen Van Wie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Karen Van Wie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Karen Van Wie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Van Wie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Van Wie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Van Wie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

