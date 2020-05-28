Dr. Weltman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Weltman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Weltman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Franklin Sq, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0963
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weltman is an excellent therapist. A no nonsense approach in therapy. She is also very kind and knowaledgeable. She has been very helpful
About Dr. Karen Weltman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093855959
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
