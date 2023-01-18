Karen Wesslowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Overview
Karen Wesslowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospital-bernalillo County Medical Center1209 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4400
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy parking, she had wonderful assistant nurse, they’re a great team. Friendly, cares, really cares. Timely, efficient and thorough. Answers questions and follows up o portal with me.
About Karen Wesslowski, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Wesslowski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Wesslowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Karen Wesslowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Wesslowski.
