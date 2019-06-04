Karen Wilkinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Wilkinson, LMFT
Overview
Karen Wilkinson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Karen Wilkinson works at
Locations
-
1
Sarah M. Steinmeyer Phd Psychologist Inc.25301 Cabot Rd Ste 114, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-8369
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Wilkinson?
Outstanding therapist... Kind, caring, empathetic listener, faith-based counsel. 5 stars and more!
About Karen Wilkinson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1487789905
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Wilkinson works at
5 patients have reviewed Karen Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.