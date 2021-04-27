Karen Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Williams, PA-C
Overview
Karen Williams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Karen Williams works at
Locations
Deerwood Family Practice, San Antonio, TX16675 Huebner Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78248 Directions (210) 492-4300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had nothing but superior health care from Karen Williams & Shawn Mollica. They were both very caring , attentive and compassionate. I went elsewhere only because of the office staff. When it came time for referrals, or prescription refills, etc.... It was horrible. I kept giving chance after chance, only because of the excellent care I received from Karen & Shawn. But, enough is enough.
About Karen Williams, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598154650
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Williams works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Williams.
