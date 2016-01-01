Karen Workman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Workman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Workman, NP
Karen Workman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Karen Workman works at
Karen Workman's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 152, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-7700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Workman?
About Karen Workman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043369192
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Workman works at
Karen Workman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Workman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.