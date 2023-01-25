See All Counselors in Hendersonville, TN
Karey Sanders, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karey Sanders, MA

Counseling
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Karey Sanders, MA is a Counselor in Hendersonville, TN. 

Karey Sanders works at Hughes, McDaniel & Associates in Hendersonville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coop Hughes & Associates Plc.
    131 Sanders Ferry Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 822-1222
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karey Sanders?

    Jan 25, 2023
    My son has worked with Karey for two years to address attention issues and some other concerns that have affected his school performance. Her work has made navigating his teen years much more bearable. I appreciate her direct style and her focus on working on specific behaviors that can lead to discernible change. Her manner is warm and open but if you are only seeking to throw a pity party for yourself, I suggest you look elsewhere. If you want to work constructively to address issues in your life that are holding you back, Karey is a great choice. If you have a teen that needs a safe place to process their emotions and work to address their issues, Karey is a great choice
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karey Sanders, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Karey Sanders, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karey Sanders to family and friends

    Karey Sanders' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karey Sanders

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karey Sanders, MA.

    About Karey Sanders, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689798100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karey Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karey Sanders works at Hughes, McDaniel & Associates in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Karey Sanders’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karey Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karey Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karey Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karey Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karey Sanders, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.