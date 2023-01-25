Karey Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karey Sanders, MA
Karey Sanders, MA is a Counselor in Hendersonville, TN.
Karey Sanders works at
Coop Hughes & Associates Plc.131 Sanders Ferry Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-1222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My son has worked with Karey for two years to address attention issues and some other concerns that have affected his school performance. Her work has made navigating his teen years much more bearable. I appreciate her direct style and her focus on working on specific behaviors that can lead to discernible change. Her manner is warm and open but if you are only seeking to throw a pity party for yourself, I suggest you look elsewhere. If you want to work constructively to address issues in your life that are holding you back, Karey is a great choice. If you have a teen that needs a safe place to process their emotions and work to address their issues, Karey is a great choice
- Counseling
- English
- 1689798100
Karey Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Karey Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karey Sanders.
