Kari Baillif, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kari Baillif, NP

Kari Baillif, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Falls, MN. 

Kari Baillif works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kari Baillif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Kari Baillif, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073021184
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Joseph's Health
    • Chi Health Lakeside

