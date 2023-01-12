Kari Kobayashi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kari Kobayashi, PA-C
Kari Kobayashi, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR.
Kari Kobayashi works at
Center For Dermatology & Laser Surgery (St. Vincent Hospital)9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 875, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3440Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery (Hillsboro Clinic)5920 NE Ray Cir Ste 200, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 297-3440Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Kari and her assistant Carmell were friendly and professional. Answered my questions completely. My blood pressure was a tad high so they both made me promise to see my primary Dr., which I did on my way home. They both really cared about my health. Thanks to them both.
- Dermatology
- English, Polish
- 1972999456
Kari Kobayashi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kari Kobayashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kari Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kari Kobayashi speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Kari Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Kobayashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Kobayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Kobayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.