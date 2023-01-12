See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Kari Kobayashi, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kari Kobayashi, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. 

Kari Kobayashi works at Center For Dermatology & Laser Surgery (St. Vincent Hospital) in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Dermatology & Laser Surgery (St. Vincent Hospital)
    9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 875, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3440
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery (Hillsboro Clinic)
    5920 NE Ray Cir Ste 200, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3440
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermal Filler
Hair Removal
Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Kari and her assistant Carmell were friendly and professional. Answered my questions completely. My blood pressure was a tad high so they both made me promise to see my primary Dr., which I did on my way home. They both really cared about my health. Thanks to them both.
    Patrick Romane — Jan 12, 2023
    About Kari Kobayashi, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1972999456
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kari Kobayashi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kari Kobayashi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kari Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Kari Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Kobayashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Kobayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Kobayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

