Kari Rocco, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kari Rocco, FNP-C

Kari Rocco, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. 

Kari Rocco works at Peak Medical Clinic in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kari Rocco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Medical Clinic Medford
    3265 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 494-9355
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Birth Control
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Birth Control
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 03, 2018
    I know Kari will be in the Eugene office, but I saw her in Medford and she was wonderful!
    — Mar 03, 2018
    Photo: Kari Rocco, FNP-C
    About Kari Rocco, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437605813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

