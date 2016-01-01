Kari Sowers is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Sowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kari Sowers
Overview
Kari Sowers is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 109 Plaza Dr Ste A2, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kari Sowers?
About Kari Sowers
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1477083137
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin City Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kari Sowers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kari Sowers using Healthline FindCare.
Kari Sowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kari Sowers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Sowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Sowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Sowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.