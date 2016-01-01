See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clairsville, OH
Kari Sowers

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kari Sowers is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    109 Plaza Dr Ste A2, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
    About Kari Sowers

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477083137
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Twin City Medical Center

