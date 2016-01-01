See All Nurse Practitioners in Saginaw, MI
Kari Sullivan, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kari Sullivan, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kari Sullivan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Kari Sullivan works at Pain Consultants of Michigan PLC in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kristen Kerbleski, CNP
Kristen Kerbleski, CNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Heather Karenbauer, WHNP
Heather Karenbauer, WHNP
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Laurie Brenner, BSN
Laurie Brenner, BSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Consultants of Michigan PLC
    1119 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 220-3022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Pain
Dermal Filler
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Pain
Dermal Filler

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kari Sullivan?

Photo: Kari Sullivan, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Kari Sullivan, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kari Sullivan to family and friends

Kari Sullivan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kari Sullivan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kari Sullivan, FNP-C.

About Kari Sullivan, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720563208
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kari Sullivan, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kari Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kari Sullivan works at Pain Consultants of Michigan PLC in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Kari Sullivan’s profile.

Kari Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kari Sullivan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kari Sullivan, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.