Kari White, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kari White, NP

Kari White, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Kari White works at Brady Urologic Health Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kari White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brady Urologic Health Center
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Very professional and compassionate. Described actions to be taken and the various alternatives to be considered.
    — Nov 13, 2022
    Photo: Kari White, NP
    About Kari White, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1306142591
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kari White, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kari White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kari White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kari White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kari White works at Brady Urologic Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Kari White’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kari White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kari White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kari White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kari White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

