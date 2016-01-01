See All Cardiologists in North Kansas City, MO
Karie Sedlak, APRN

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Karie Sedlak, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nurse, Adult Nurse Practitioner

Karie Sedlak works at Meritas Health Cardiology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health Cardiology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1235436916
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nurse, Adult Nurse Practitioner
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

