Kariel Sweeney
Overview of Kariel Sweeney
Kariel Sweeney is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY.
Kariel Sweeney's Office Locations
The Rogosin Institute - New Patients505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 257-3491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Kariel Sweeney
- Pain Management
- English
- 1811559503
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kariel Sweeney using Healthline FindCare.
Kariel Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kariel Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kariel Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.