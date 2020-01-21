Karin Burden, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karin Burden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karin Burden, LMFT
Karin Burden, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Karin Burden, MS, LMFT, LADC2975 S Rainbow Blvd # A-3, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 806-1767
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
She is easy to talk to and knowledgeable
About Karin Burden, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437229432
Karin Burden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karin Burden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karin Burden works at
7 patients have reviewed Karin Burden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Burden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Burden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Burden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.