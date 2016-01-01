See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Lee, NJ
Karin Gepp

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Karin Gepp is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lee, NJ. 

Karin Gepp works at Avita Icare in Fort Lee, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avita Icare
    440 West St Ste 312, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 242-2732
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Karin Gepp

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1295204550
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

