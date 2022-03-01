Karin Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karin Johns, PA-C
Overview
Karin Johns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT.
Karin Johns works at
Locations
St Patrick Hospital500 W Broadway St Fl 3, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 543-7271
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Karen Johns has helped me get my medication under control when most dr could not.
About Karin Johns, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841228020
Frequently Asked Questions
Karin Johns accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karin Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karin Johns works at
5 patients have reviewed Karin Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Johns.
