Karin Romp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karin Romp, MFT
Overview
Karin Romp, MFT is a Psychologist in Burbank, CA.
Karin Romp works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Psychological Health4444 W Riverside Dr Ste 307, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5206
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karin Romp?
I understand why this therapist is so busy. She is so helpful. More so than anything I’ve ever experienced before. She focuses on solutions in a very caring, sensitive, empathic way. I highly, highly recommend her.
About Karin Romp, MFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1114076361
Frequently Asked Questions
Karin Romp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karin Romp works at
8 patients have reviewed Karin Romp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karin Romp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karin Romp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karin Romp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.