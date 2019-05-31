Dr. Karin Worrell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Worrell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Worrell, PHD is a Psychologist in Niles, OH.
Dr. Worrell works at
Locations
Satori Psychological LLC950 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B, Niles, OH 44446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareSource
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very helpful and friendly. She worked with my schedule and was prompt on all communications. Great experience.
About Dr. Karin Worrell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1528393709
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worrell accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worrell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Worrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worrell.
