See All Psychologists in Libertyville, IL
Karina Bortnik, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karina Bortnik, PSY

Psychology
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karina Bortnik, PSY is a Psychologist in Libertyville, IL. 

Karina Bortnik works at Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd in Libertyville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd
    708 Florsheim Dr Ste 11, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 804-4360
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karina Bortnik?

    Mar 27, 2020
    Psych report and testing helped us place our son in the gifted program. We also learned that he has ADHD which we thought was just the way he acted because he was always bored. We wish we had testing done sooner. Great service!
    Kevin K — Mar 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karina Bortnik, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Karina Bortnik, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karina Bortnik to family and friends

    Karina Bortnik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karina Bortnik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karina Bortnik, PSY.

    About Karina Bortnik, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548388036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karina Bortnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karina Bortnik works at Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Karina Bortnik’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Karina Bortnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karina Bortnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karina Bortnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karina Bortnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karina Bortnik, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.