Karina Bortnik accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Karina Bortnik, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karina Bortnik, PSY is a Psychologist in Libertyville, IL.
Karina Bortnik works at
Locations
Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd708 Florsheim Dr Ste 11, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (312) 804-4360
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Psych report and testing helped us place our son in the gifted program. We also learned that he has ADHD which we thought was just the way he acted because he was always bored. We wish we had testing done sooner. Great service!
About Karina Bortnik, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1548388036
