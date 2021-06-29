Karina Gitlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karina Gitlin
Karina Gitlin is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL.
Alexander Pushka MD PA7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-5330
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Karina Gitlin is my favorite for psych health! And that says a lot. I’ve been to many but I’ve only felt truly understood and treated well by a few. She is confident, kind, and understands different cultures and their norms. She listens patiently and gives sound advice and treatment plan. I am thankful that she keeps my mental health managed and feel that I can thrive on my daily tasks. Personally, I recommend her to anyone in the area because I trust that she is an expert provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144860453
Karina Gitlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karina Gitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Karina Gitlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karina Gitlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karina Gitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karina Gitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.