Karina Gitlin

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (5)
Overview of Karina Gitlin

Karina Gitlin is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Karina Gitlin works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karina Gitlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Pushka MD PA
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-5330
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Karina Gitlin is my favorite for psych health! And that says a lot. I’ve been to many but I’ve only felt truly understood and treated well by a few. She is confident, kind, and understands different cultures and their norms. She listens patiently and gives sound advice and treatment plan. I am thankful that she keeps my mental health managed and feel that I can thrive on my daily tasks. Personally, I recommend her to anyone in the area because I trust that she is an expert provider.
    Safirah N — Jun 29, 2021
    About Karina Gitlin

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144860453
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karina Gitlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karina Gitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karina Gitlin works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Karina Gitlin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Karina Gitlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karina Gitlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karina Gitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karina Gitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

