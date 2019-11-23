Karina Schwarz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karina Schwarz, LPC
Overview
Karina Schwarz, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 103-58, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (757) 270-8607
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Karina for nearly five years over a range of issues. My progress over that time has been both extensive and remarkable. Karina is centered, patient, and calming. Her method is firm and direct while gently so. I would highly suggest her services especially for anyone with an artistic mind or tendencies.
About Karina Schwarz, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710295605
