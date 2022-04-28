Karis Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karis Lee, APRN
Overview of Karis Lee, APRN
Karis Lee, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL.
Karis Lee works at
Karis Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center1020 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 870-1579
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karis Lee?
Karis Lee is a knowledgeable and patient professional. She was able to wade through decades of failed medical diagnostics with us, and, unlike far too many of her colleagues, was not put-off by a very sick patient, with ideas of our own regarding treatment paths. If only all doctors worked like Nurse Lee!
About Karis Lee, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568004612
Frequently Asked Questions
Karis Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karis Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karis Lee works at
Karis Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karis Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karis Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karis Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.