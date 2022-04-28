See All Nurse Practitioners in Kissimmee, FL
Karis Lee, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Karis Lee, APRN

Karis Lee, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. 

Karis Lee works at Ctrl FL Arthritis/Osteoporosis in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karis Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center
    1020 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 870-1579
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Karis Lee is a knowledgeable and patient professional. She was able to wade through decades of failed medical diagnostics with us, and, unlike far too many of her colleagues, was not put-off by a very sick patient, with ideas of our own regarding treatment paths. If only all doctors worked like Nurse Lee!
    Mike — Apr 28, 2022
    Photo: Karis Lee, APRN
    About Karis Lee, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568004612
