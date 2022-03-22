See All Nurse Practitioners in Walnut Creek, CA
Karishma Bhardwaj

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karishma Bhardwaj

Karishma Bhardwaj is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Karishma Bhardwaj works at Walnut Creek Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karishma Bhardwaj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walnut Creek Medical Group
    2621 Shadelands Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 947-0417
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Karishma Bhardwaj

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083168439
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karishma Bhardwaj is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karishma Bhardwaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karishma Bhardwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karishma Bhardwaj works at Walnut Creek Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Karishma Bhardwaj’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karishma Bhardwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karishma Bhardwaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karishma Bhardwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karishma Bhardwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

