Karissa Schultz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karissa Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karissa Schultz, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karissa Schultz, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN.
Karissa Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karissa Schultz?
About Karissa Schultz, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902258502
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
Karissa Schultz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Karissa Schultz using Healthline FindCare.
Karissa Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karissa Schultz works at
Karissa Schultz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karissa Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karissa Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karissa Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.