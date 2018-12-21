Dr. Bergenstal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karl Bergenstal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karl Bergenstal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Bergenstal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
B R C1601 Carmen Dr Ste 111, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-7006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergenstal?
Knowledgeable, experienced, articulate, highly respected, thoughtful, thorough and kind. As both a licensed medical professional and patient myself I find Dr Bergenstal an outstandingly effective provider.
About Dr. Karl Bergenstal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043224850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergenstal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergenstal works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergenstal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergenstal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergenstal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergenstal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.