Karla Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karla Cervantes
Overview of Karla Cervantes
Karla Cervantes is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Karla Cervantes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karla Cervantes' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center -son Lubbock301 40th St, Lubbock, TX 79404 Directions (806) 743-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karla Cervantes?
About Karla Cervantes
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386206977
Frequently Asked Questions
Karla Cervantes works at
Karla Cervantes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Cervantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.