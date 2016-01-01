Karla French Baker, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karla French Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karla French Baker, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karla French Baker, APRN
Karla French Baker, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Karla French Baker works at
Karla French Baker's Office Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karla French Baker, APRN
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
- 1881640522
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Karla French Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
