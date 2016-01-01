Overview of Karla French Baker, APRN

Karla French Baker, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Fargo, ND.



Karla French Baker works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.