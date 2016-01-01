See All Nephrologists in Fargo, ND
Karla French Baker, APRN

Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karla French Baker, APRN

Karla French Baker, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Karla French Baker works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karla French Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
    2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Karla French Baker, APRN

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881640522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

