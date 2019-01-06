Karla Jarvis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karla Jarvis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Metro Pediatric Associates8134 New La Grange Rd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 822-3659
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I’m not a patient of Karla but my aunt is and she speaks very highly of her. The office is friendly and neat. Karla takes interests in every concern that you bring to her as a patient. You’re not waiting long to see her and will see you within 10/15 min wait time.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Karla Jarvis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karla Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Karla Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Jarvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Jarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Jarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.