Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye, PMHNP
Overview of Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye, PMHNP
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye works at
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye's Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Human Services Med Diagonostic699 Hertel Ave Ste 350, Buffalo, NY 14207 Directions (716) 856-2587
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye?
About Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043568223
Frequently Asked Questions
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye works at
Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Shaw-Ahishakiye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.