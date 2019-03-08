Karla Soukup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karla Soukup, LMFT
Overview
Karla Soukup, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Blacksburg, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 510 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1311
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karla Soukup?
Absolutely wonderful. Very caring therapist who listens and empathizes. One of my favorite therapists ever; I have been in therapy for years and am very happy to have found her.
About Karla Soukup, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083964316
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Karla Soukup. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Soukup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Soukup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Soukup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.