Karla Taborga, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karla Taborga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karla Taborga, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karla Taborga, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School, University of California, Los Angeles, Masters in Nursing and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Karla Taborga works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karla Taborga?
About Karla Taborga, FNP
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1578082939
Education & Certifications
- Graduate School, University of California, Los Angeles, Masters in Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Frequently Asked Questions
Karla Taborga accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Karla Taborga using Healthline FindCare.
Karla Taborga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karla Taborga works at
Karla Taborga speaks Spanish.
Karla Taborga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Taborga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Taborga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Taborga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.