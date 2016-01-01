Overview

Karla Taborga, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School, University of California, Los Angeles, Masters in Nursing and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Karla Taborga works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.