Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with The Renfrew Center
Dr. Donegal works at
Locations
Bird of Paradise Psychological Services, P.A.160 NW 176th St Ste 303, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Directions (305) 900-7889Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Bird of Paradise Psychological Services, P.A.6610 N University Dr Ste 220, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-0412Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great helping people
About Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770670549
Education & Certifications
- The Renfrew Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Brooklyn College, Bs
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donegal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donegal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.