Karly Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karly Peterson, PA-C
Overview
Karly Peterson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Karly Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lower Shore Pharmacy505 E MAIN ST, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 341-3420
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karly Peterson?
About Karly Peterson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316329378
Frequently Asked Questions
Karly Peterson works at
Karly Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karly Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karly Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karly Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.