Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Bradenton, FL. 

Dr. Sears works at Bradenton Counseling Center, Bradenton, FL in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    East Office
    8636 State Road 70 E # Lakewood, Bradenton, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-0802
  2. 2
    Lakewood Ranch
    9040 Town Center Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 867-0802
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Judy H. — Jul 28, 2019
    About Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417024290
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Orleans School Of Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

