Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Sears works at
Locations
-
1
East Office8636 State Road 70 E # Lakewood, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 792-0802
-
2
Lakewood Ranch9040 Town Center Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 867-0802Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sears?
Dr. Sears helped me with issues that arised after the death of my mother, with my own aging fears, health issues, and other matters. Over the course of a summer, working with her, I was able to leave our last session with peace, and gratitude for finding such a wonderful counselor. She gently urged me to face realities, and walk in the direction of acceptance and eventual joy. New opportunities opened up for me, as I left the past behind. I will always be grateful for her help, and will remember to seek her if the need arises.
About Dr. Karmon Sears, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1417024290
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Orleans School Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears works at
Dr. Sears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.