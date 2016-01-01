Karol Maclin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karol Maclin, RN
Overview of Karol Maclin, RN
Karol Maclin, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Karol Maclin's Office Locations
- 1 1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 250, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 417-1779
- Ambetter
- Cigna
About Karol Maclin, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851694848
Karol Maclin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karol Maclin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
