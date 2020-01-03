See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Karole Beck, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karole Beck, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Karole Beck, APRN

Karole Beck, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Karole Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1617 W Jefferson Abundant Life, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 433-9188
  2. 2
    Abundant Life Health Care, Garden City, ID
    4483 N Dresden Pl Ste 102, Garden City, ID 83714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 433-9188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Andropause
Fatigue
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Andropause
Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Karole Beck?

Jan 03, 2020
It is very easy to get an appointment as they are very helpful, friendly, and thorough on the phone. I highly recommend this office for Thyroid and any metabolic issues. I am 48 years and I am finally seeing someone that actually understands hormones and the adverse affects they can have when they are imbalanced. I had hair loss, difficult time with weight loss even with vigorous exercise and balanced diet, insomnia, and dealing with vicissitudes of life. Being on bio identified hormones have changed my body as well as leveled out my PMS MOODS. I only wished I would have found Karole six years ago when I was diagnosed with Hyperthyroidism. It is worth every cent to take care of your health and be the person God intended us to be...thanks Karole and staff.
— Jan 03, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Karole Beck, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Karole Beck, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Karole Beck to family and friends

Karole Beck's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Karole Beck

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karole Beck, APRN.

About Karole Beck, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467565317
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Grand Valley State University, Allendale, MI
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Karole Beck, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karole Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Karole Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Karole Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Karole Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karole Beck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karole Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karole Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Karole Beck, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.