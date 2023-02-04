See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Karoline Mion, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Karoline Mion, APRN

Karoline Mion, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Karoline Mion works at My Psychiatrist - Boca Office in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Karoline Mion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Psychiatrist
    7200 Camino Real Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 674-0885
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Depressive Disorders
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr. Mion listens to the obstacle that I have to maintain stable mood. She always asks a question that causes me to think to improve myself.
    Randy — Feb 04, 2023
    About Karoline Mion, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346671757
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Hampshire, School Of Nursing
