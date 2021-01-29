Dr. Karolyne Rogers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolyne Rogers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karolyne Rogers, PHD is a Counselor in Coeur D Alene, ID.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 250 Northwest Blvd Ste 106B, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 765-9393
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Karolyn is an amazing compassionate down to earth lady! She will meet you where you are at and help you through. She makes you accountable for your stuff! Love her!!!!!
About Dr. Karolyne Rogers, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1912003666
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.