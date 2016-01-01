See All Clinical Psychologists in Evergreen, CO
Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Evergreen, CO. 

Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom works at Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, Psy.D. in Evergreen, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, Psy.D.
    3082 Evergreen Pkwy Ste D, Evergreen, CO 80439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 478-9978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Infertility Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285877100
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom works at Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, Psy.D. in Evergreen, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom’s profile.

    Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.